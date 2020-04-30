Skier dies in avalanche near Crested Butte

Four skiers triggered the slide on Tuesday near Climax Chutes on Mount Emmons.

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — A skier was killed in an avalanche on Mount Emmons near Crested Butte, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

The group said the victim was with four others on Tuesday in the area locally known as Climax Chutes when they triggered a shallow long-running avalanche, a report from CAIC says.

One skier was caught and killed in the slide, according to CAIC.

The group descended a ridgeline one-at-a-time, with the victim leading.

The victim triggered several more wet-loose avalanches, and then descended out of sight down the steepening ridge, the CAIC report says.

The group continued down the ridge after losing contact with the victim.

One of the wet-loose avalanches carried the victim over a cliff and triggered a deeper, and larger, wet-slab avalanche.

That avalanche carried the victim down a very steep, timbered slope. The other skiers found the victim on treed slope and attempted to revive him, but his injuries were too severe, the report from CAIC says.

They made contact with local first responders, who assisted the group back to the trailhead. The victim's body was recovered the next day.