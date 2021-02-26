Skier dies in accident at Sunlight Mountain

A 48-year-old was found at the base of a tree, suffering from a fatal injury on the mountain, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A skier vacationing with his family suffered a fatal injury at Sunlight Mountain, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Job Henning, 48, of Bethesda, Maryland was found unresponsive at the base of a tree. Sunlight Mountain Resort Marketing and Sales Director Troy Hawks said ski patrol was called to a report of the injured skier near Ivy’s and Ute trails, runs classified as easy difficulty.

“Sunlight ski patrol treated the skier, performed advanced life support and evacuated the skier from the mountain,” Hawks said. “The skier was pronounced deceased at the Sunlight ski patrol first-aid room. The skier was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.”

According to the coroner’s office, Henning was reported to have been skiing with his teenage daughter, who was further downhill at the time of the incident.

“… an autopsy was performed on Mr. Henning by the Coroner’s Office contract forensic pathologist,” the coroner’s office stated in a news release. “The cause of death is blunt force injuries of the head and the manner of death will be classified as an accident.”

