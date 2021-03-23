Skier killed in avalanche near Beaver Creek

The slide occurred Monday afternoon in an area known locally as Sanctuary Chute.

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — A skier died Monday after he or she was caught in an avalanche just outside the boundary of the Beaver Creek Ski Area, according to a Facebook post from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

The slide happened around 3 p.m. in an area known locally as Sanctuary Chute and occurred below treeline in a steep northwest-facing chute at an elevation of around 10,500 feet.

CAIC forecasters will visit the accident site and will update this report as more information becomes available.

This is the 12th avalanche fatality in Colorado this season, according to CAIC, which described the victim as a sidecountry skier. He or she has not been identified.