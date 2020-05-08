x
Skiing World Cup opens week early to avoid tourist crowds

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the new season as travel restrictions could be a complicating factor for athletes.
Credit: AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin powers past a gate as she speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Bansko, Bulgaria, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

VIENNA, Austria — The season-opening races of Alpine skiing’s World Cup 2020-21 in October will be brought forward one week to avoid tourist crowds in the resort of Soelden and have the glacier reserved almost exclusively for the event.

The women’s race has now been scheduled for Oct. 17. The men's race will follow the next day.

The Austrian ski federation says the races “will be held without a large crowd regarding an optimal COVID-19 prevention.”

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the new season as travel restrictions could be a complicating factor for athletes as well as host venues.

