'We're really close:' Summit County nears final approval for safety plans for ski resorts

DENVER — With less than a month until the first Summit County resort is scheduled to open for ski season, Summit County Public Health told 9NEWS it is close to finalizing health and safety plans.

The county has been in talks with all four since early spring, but the process for approval began in earnest this August.

"A lot of people think the resorts are just about the bottom line, getting visitors on the mountain, and making a profit," Dan Hendershott, who is the environmental health manager for Summit County Health, told 9NEWS. "That’s not been our experience here in Summit County. Health is the top priority for the health department and for these resorts,"

We fired up the snowmaking guns last night! ❄️ One month to Keystone's opening day and we're gearing up for play. There’s snow place like Keystone 😊 #COwx pic.twitter.com/VQt5Ns2hBq — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) October 6, 2020

Hendershott has been leading the dialogue between the county and its resorts.

While many have public plans addressing social distancing and protective gear, none have been formally approved by the county yet.

Hendershot said the parties are "discussing all the different factors of a ski area operation that we need to consider. Look at the risk and potentially manage the risk if necessary."

A key factor for consideration is managing the number of people on the mountain at any one time. While the physical act of skiing lends itself to physical distancing, activities before, after and in-between are points of concern.

"We need to carefully consider those numbers that are being allowed on the mountain because that has an impact on the restaurants and whether people can safely shelter when there is inclement weather," Hendershott said.

Both Hendershott and Vail Resorts gauge high demand for skiing this season.

All summer long, Hendershott and his colleagues at Summit County Public Health have been analyzing tunnel traffic, cell phone data and sewage flow to determine how many people were visiting the region.

They found more visitors in Summit County this summer than the previous year.

"We’re not going to see numbers that are drastically higher than what we saw this summer but we are planning for higher numbers this winter, certainly," Hendershott said.

In a recent earnings call, Vail Resorts reported it had sold 850,000 Epic Passes, more than reported sales for the same time period in 2019.

"People have been quarantined for a long time and obviously, we had to cut last season short," Ryan Huff, Vail Resorts' communications director, said. "So, there’s a lot of interest in skiing and riding and we’re certainly ready for that,"

The passes give people "priority access" to a new reservation system which is designed to manage how many people are on the mountain at any given time.

"We want to make sure that we have the appropriate number of people on the mountain, in our dining centers and on our chair lifts at the appropriate times," Huff said.

Vail Resorts plans to implement capacity controls in restaurants, stringent cleaning protocols in rental facilities and appropriate spacing on lifts and gondolas, according to Huff.

"It’s all in the name of safety," he said. "We want to do everything we can to make sure this is a safe experience for our guests and employees."

Summit County is avoiding prescribing a blanket capacity for the resorts as each property is unique.

"We want to make sure we're creating a level playing field for all the resorts," Hendershott said.

Transportation is another reoccurring topic of discussion between resorts and the county as it makes every effort to manage choke points.

Employee housing is also a big consideration for Hendershott "because similar to college campuses, we do have a lot of scenarios where employees are housing together."

The resorts have submitted early plans to the health department which have been returned with additional comments.

Of the back and forth, Hendershott said "everyone has been very agreeable."

He expects to have finalized plans in the next two weeks which aligns with their opening dates.

Once the county approves each plan, it will go to the state for review.

Above all, Hendershott asked people to be diligent in the use of masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

"We’re changing and redefining how we’re living life during this pandemic," he said. "I hope folks can be cooperative in following the protocols this upcoming season so that we can have a successful one.