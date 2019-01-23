Lindsey Vonn isn't quite done yet.

The most successful female World Cup skier in history says she remains "hopeful" that she can fix her ailing knees.

Writing on Instagram, she says "I'm taking things day by day and we will see what happens. I know that I might not get the ending to my career that I had hoped for, but if there is a chance, I will take it."

The announcement comes three days after Vonn hinted at immediate retirement after failing to finish a super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, citing severe pain in both of her knees.

Vonn has 82 wins - most among women - and four less than overall record-holder Ingemark Stenmark of Sweden.

She says she will not be able to compete in a downhill training run Thursday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.