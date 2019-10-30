WINTER PARK, Colo. — Following an abundance of snowfall in October, Winter Park announced that they will open for the season on Nov. 2, marking their earliest opening ever.

Winter Park saw more than 40 inches of snow and was able to make additional snow thanks in part to $4 million in recent upgrades.

First chair will run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Arrow Lift for the traditional banner break. Skiers and boarder can access Parkside favorites including Parkway, Lower Village Way, and Sorenson Park.

“Mother Nature brought the snow to Winter Park especially early this year, so we are taking advantage of the conditions and are excited to open the mountain more than a week earlier than expected,” said Liz Agostin, Marketing Director, Winter Park Resort. “We invite skiers and riders to head up and start their ski season with us on November 2.”

This weekend also marks the beginning of the 80th year of Colorado’s longest continuously running ski resort. On November 16, Winter Park will offer lift tickets for only $40 per person, minimum of two lift tickets, to celebrate the milestone.

The offer is valid for one day only and is available now.

