Winter Park Resort won't sell walk-up lift tickets this season

COLORADO, USA — Winter Park Resort announced it will prioritize pass holders to avoid overcrowding at the resort this season.

Alterra Mountain Company, the parent company of Winter Park Resort, said the reasoning is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to keep its staff, guests and the surrounding communities healthy.

Alterra CEO Rusty Gregory said in a statement that Winter Park Resort will not be selling walk-up lift tickets this season, and the sale of most undated lift ticket products will stop until further notice.

The resort also said people can get full refunds on lodging as long as trips are canceled at least three weeks out.

Full refunds for lift tickets, rentals, lessons and activities will be issued as long as there's at least a one week cancellation, the resort said.

Winter Park is scheduled to open on Nov. 18.

Arapahoe Basin is the only ski resort requiring reservations for Ikon Pass holders.

Winter Park and A-Basin, along with seven other ski slopes in Colorado, participate in the Ikon Pass.

Four resorts in Aspen that take Ikon Passes have pending announcements whether skiers will need to book reservations to hit the slopes. Those resorts are Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk and Snowmass.

The other two mountains associated with the Ikon Pass, Eldora and Steamboat, said skiers do not have to make reservations to ski at this time.