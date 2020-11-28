Winter Park Resort to open on Thursday

The ski resort announced on Saturday that it will open Dec. 3, pending state approval.

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park Resort announced on Saturday that it will open for the 2020/2021 season on Thursday, Dec. 3, pending state approval.

The announcement came after some natural snow accumulation and successful snow-making efforts this month, the resort said in a press release.

“We’re stoked to open for the winter season and welcome skiers, riders and adventurers to play, reset, and recharge,” said Sky Foulkes, president and COO of the resort, in the release. “We’ve planned, anticipated and prepared for our winter opening since launching our successful summer operations. We couldn’t be more excited to kick off winter and venture out again.”

At the start of November, Winter Park Resort postponed the opening, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 18. The delay was because of impacts from the East Troublesome Fire and public health guidelines.

The resort modified and adjusted its operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health guidelines. The resort has posted its pandemic rules on its website.

There are currently no lift tickets available, the resort said. Only those with a season pass or other previously bought lift access can ski at this time.

All other products and services, including rentals, lessons, guides and activities, must be booked before arrival, the resort said.

As for the Winter Park Ski Train, Amtrak and Winter Park announced in September that it was suspended until 2022.

