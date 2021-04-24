Live: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids score updates, highlights and how to watch

DENVER — Austin FC kicks off its second match of the 2021 MLS season against the Colorado Rapids.
First Half
Score: Austin FC 0, Colorado Rapids 0
Note: Austin FC notations are depicted in bold.
6' – Goal scoring chance: Jared Stroud shot the ball from the right corner of the 5-yard box across the goalkeeper's face, but the shot was wide left.
0' – Austin FC announces starting XI for the match against the Colorado Rapids: Brad Stuver; Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Ben Sweat, Nick Lima; Alex Ring, Diego Fagundez, Daniel Pereira; Jared Stroud, Danny Hoesen, Cecilio Dominguez.
Pregame
Here is everything you need to know about the match:
Kickoff time
The game will kick off at 8 p.m. CST at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.
How to watch
- AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability)
- Pregame coverage begins at 7:45 p.m.
- iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios.
- Android: http://austinisverde.co/android.
- Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.
- ESPN+ (everywhere else in the U.S.)
How to listen
- ALT 97.5 FM (radio)
- iHeartRadio (online)
PREVIEW
Austin FC dropped its first game against LAFC in the club's MLS debut, 2-0. The Colorado Rapids tied in its first match of the season with FC Dallas, 0-0. Austin FC also played FC Dallas in the preseason La Copita tournament, where the clubs also tied, 3-3.
The Rapids play a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the following projected lineup: William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Kellyn Acosta; Jack Price, Younes Namli; Michael Barrios, Cole Bassett, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio.
Austin FC's system is a 4-3-3 formation, with the following projected starting lineup: Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Jhohan Romaña, Matt Besler, Ben Sweat; Daniel Pereira, Alex Ring, Tomás Pochettino; Rodney Redes, Danny Hoesen, Cecilio Domínguez.
