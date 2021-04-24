Live: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids score updates, highlights and how to watch

Austin FC looks for its first MLS win in franchise history on the road against Colorado Rapids. Here are the latest score updates, highlights and more!

DENVER — Austin FC kicks off its second match of the 2021 MLS season against the Colorado Rapids.

First Half

Score: Austin FC 0, Colorado Rapids 0

Note: Austin FC notations are depicted in bold.

6' – Goal scoring chance: Jared Stroud shot the ball from the right corner of the 5-yard box across the goalkeeper's face, but the shot was wide left.

0' – Austin FC announces starting XI for the match against the Colorado Rapids: Brad Stuver; Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Ben Sweat, Nick Lima; Alex Ring, Diego Fagundez, Daniel Pereira; Jared Stroud, Danny Hoesen, Cecilio Dominguez.

Pregame

Here is everything you need to know about the match:

Kickoff time

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. CST at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

How to watch

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) Pregame coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.

ESPN+ (everywhere else in the U.S.)

How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

iHeartRadio (online)

PREVIEW

Austin FC dropped its first game against LAFC in the club's MLS debut, 2-0. The Colorado Rapids tied in its first match of the season with FC Dallas, 0-0. Austin FC also played FC Dallas in the preseason La Copita tournament, where the clubs also tied, 3-3.

The Rapids play a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the following projected lineup: William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Kellyn Acosta; Jack Price, Younes Namli; Michael Barrios, Cole Bassett, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio.

Austin FC's system is a 4-3-3 formation, with the following projected starting lineup: Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Jhohan Romaña, Matt Besler, Ben Sweat; Daniel Pereira, Alex Ring, Tomás Pochettino; Rodney Redes, Danny Hoesen, Cecilio Domínguez.