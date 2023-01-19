Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died early on Thursday. He was 25.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Football Club defender Anton Walkes died early Thursday morning following a boating accident in South Florida, the club announced.

Walkes was just 25 years old at the time of his death.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Walkes was operating a vessel at around 3 p.m. near the Miami Marine Stadium basin before it made contact with another vessel on the water. Officials said Walkes was found unconscious and transported to shore by Miami Fire Rescue where he received CPR. Walkes died Thursday morning, officials said.

It is unclear at this time what type of watercraft Walkes was operating at the time of the crash.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Owner David Tepper, said. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

Major League Soccer released the following statement:

"There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time."

Walkes, an England native, turned pro in 2016 after developing in Tottenham Hotspur's academy. He played in 93 MLS games, also spending three seasons (2017, 2021-22) at Atlanta United. Charlotte selected Walkes in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, incorporating the center back into their debut campaign.

