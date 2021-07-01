Press scores 2, Mewis sisters find net, US tops Mexico 4-0

The Americans extended their winning streak against Mexico to 14 games and improved to 38-1-1 overall.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Christen Press scored a pair of goals, Samantha Mewis and Tobin Heath also scored, and the U.S. women beat Mexico 4-0.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 43 games, matching the second-longest undefeated run in team history, in the first of two Olympic send-off matches against Mexico.

The Americans extended their winning streak against Mexico to 14 games and improved to 38-1-1 overall.

The lone U.S. loss in the series was a 2010 World Cup qualifier. Mewis scored in the 21st minute off a pass from older sister Kristie Mewis, and the pair celebrated with a chest bump.

