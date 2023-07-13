Abandoned match between Timbers, Rapids ends in 0-0 draw

The match was resumed in the 46th minute. Only players who were active on July 4 were eligible to play.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids finished off a scoreless draw Wednesday night in a match that began on July 4 before being abandoned due to thunderstorms.

William Yarbrough had two saves to complete a clean sheet for the Rapids (3-10-9). David Bingham needed one save to notch the shutout for the Timbers (5-9-8).

The match was resumed in the 46th minute. Only players who were active on July 4 were eligible to play. That ruled out Colorado's Andrew Gutman, who joined the Rapids after that date.

Portland returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Colorado will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

