Abubakar, Willis help Rapids beat FC Dallas 2-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Lalas Abubakar scored his first goal of the season, William Yarbrough had three saves and the Colorado Rapids beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Colorado extended its home scoring streak to 32 games. Abubakar headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to open the scoring in the 48th minute.

Michael Barrios, near the corner of the area, cut inside to evade a defender and the curled a roller inside the far post to make it 2-0 in the 55th.

Yarbrough has six shutouts this season to tie Nashville’s Joe Willis for most in MLS.

Dallas has lost three consecutive matches for the first time since May 2019 and has just one win — with six losses — in its last 11 games.

