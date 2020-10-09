Abubakar's stoppage-time goal helps Rapids tie Dynamo 1-1

Colorado (2-3-4) is unbeaten in its last three games but is winless since back-to-back victories to open the regular season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Lalas Abubakar scored in stoppage time to help the Colorado Rapids tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1.

Sam Vines lobbed an entry from nearly 40 yards out to Abubakar, who had slipped behind the defense, for a sliding finish from near the corner of the 6-yard box in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

It was the first MLS assist for Vines, a 21-year-old homegrown defender. Colorado (2-3-4) is unbeaten in its last three games but is winless since back-to-back victories to open the regular season.