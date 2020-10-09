x
Abubakar's stoppage-time goal helps Rapids tie Dynamo 1-1

Colorado (2-3-4) is unbeaten in its last three games but is winless since back-to-back victories to open the regular season.
Colorado Rapids defender Sam Vines, left, hops over Houston Dynamo midfielder Darwin Ceren in pursuit of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Lalas Abubakar scored in stoppage time to help the Colorado Rapids tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1. 

Sam Vines lobbed an entry from nearly 40 yards out to Abubakar, who had slipped behind the defense, for a sliding finish from near the corner of the 6-yard box in the sixth minute of stoppage time. 

It was the first MLS assist for Vines, a 21-year-old homegrown defender. Colorado (2-3-4) is unbeaten in its last three games but is winless since back-to-back victories to open the regular season.

Houston's Christian Ramirez tapped in a left-footer to open the scoring less than 20 seconds into the second half. 

