Colorado Rapids sign defender Auston Trusty to new contract

The Rapids signed the 22-year-old defender through 2023.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have agreed to a new contract with defender Auston Trusty, the club announced Wednesday.

The new contract will run through the 2023 season, according to the Rapids.

Trusty, 22, made five starts among eight appearances in his first year with the Rapids in 2020.

“We’re delighted to announce a new contract for Auston,” said Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith. “Auston is a young, talented defender who has already proven himself in MLS and shown tremendous potential. We look forward to seeing his continued development over the coming years.”

Trusty was acquired by the Rapids in November 2019 after four seasons with the Philadelphia Union. In 2018, Trusty was named to the "MLS 22 Under 22" after playing all 3,060 minutes of the season as a rookie.

.@austheboss3 is here to stay!



Excited to see more of this guy in year ✌ — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) December 16, 2020

