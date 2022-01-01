Colorado Rapids transfer Auston Trusty to Arsenal FC

The Rapids' Defender of the Year is joining English Premier League side Arsenal FC.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty will transfer to English Premier League side Arsenal FC.

The Rapids announced Trusty will stay in Colorado on loan before departing for Europe on Sunday, July 17.

"Honored, excited and grateful to be joining Arsenal," said Trusty.

Trusty, 23, originally joined the Rapids in November 2019 via a trade from Philadelphia Union.

"Auston is coming off an exceptional season in 2021 in which he played a vital role in helping us finish atop the Western Conference for the first time in our history," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager.

"We remain committed to bringing through the top young players from Colorado and across the United States and to providing them with a platform to flourish, achieve success in MLS and earn the chance to make a move to Europe," said Smith. "Auston’s outstanding performances caught the eye of several European clubs over the past 12 months and we are privileged to be part of an organization with the reach and scale of KSE that allows us to help a player of Auston’s potential further his development and career aspirations in Europe."

"Thank you to the entire Colorado Rapids organization and a huge thank you to my coaches and support staff for helping me grow these last two years on and off the field," said Trusty.

Trusty made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut in 2018 and at 20 years old became the youngest player in league history to play every minute across a full 34-game season that year.

