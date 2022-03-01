Rapids sign Braian Galván to multi-year extension

The 21-year-old Argentine signs with Colorado through the 2024 season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Braian Galván is staying in burgundy through 2024.

The Colorado Rapids have signed winger Braian Galván to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season with an option for an additional year, the club announced Monday.

"Braian has quickly developed into a key member of our team during his time with the club," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. "His recent injury was a real blow, as he was coming off a positive 2021 season in which he demonstrated his keen eye for goal and versatility on both wings, as well as having an exceptional start to this preseason. Despite this injury setback, we have full faith in his ability to bounce back stronger than before and continue his upward trajectory."

Galvan, 21, is entering his third season with the Rapids since joining the club midway through 2020 on a free transfer from Club Atlético Colón.

The Argentine winger has made 35 appearances across all competitions for Colorado, netting three goals and adding four assists in that span.

