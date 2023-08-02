Rapids trade midfielder Acosta to Portland Timbers

The midfielder joined the Rapids as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Bryan Acosta is the newest member of Portland Timbers FC.

The Colorado Rapids traded the midfielder to Portland on Tuesday for $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM).

The Rapids announced they would also receive up to $175,000 in 2024 GAM if certain performance and roster-based metrics are met during the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.

Acosta, 29, joined the Rapids as a free agent ahead of the 2022 MLS season after being selected by the club in the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

Acosta made 45 appearances for the Rapids, recording two assists, across all competitions during his two seasons in Colorado.

“We want to thank Bryan for his work and commitment to our club during his time with the Rapids and wish him all the best in this next stage of his career,” said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith.

