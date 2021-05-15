Bassett caps flurry, Rapids beat Dynamo 3-1 for 3rd straight

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Cole Bassett capped a four-goal flurry late in the first half and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.
Bassett pressured goalkeeper Marko Maric to switch feet while playing out of the back and a leaping Bassett got his right foot on the attempted clearance, blocking it back into the goal to make it 3-1 in the 42nd minute.
Sam Vines opened the scoring in the 29th minute for Colorado (3-1-1). Diego Rubio doubled the Rapids’ lead in the 36th minute, heading home a cross.
Christian Ramírez cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Dynamo (2-2-2) in the 39th.
