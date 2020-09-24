x
Bassett, Lewis help Rapids beat Earthquakes 5-0

Colorado has won three of its last four matches.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
San Jose Earthquakes forward Tommy Thompson, left, vies for control of the ball with Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Cole Bassett and Jonathan Lewis each scored for the second consecutive game and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0.

Bassett headed home an entry by Jack Price off a free kick to open the scoring in the 35th minute.

The 19-year-old homegrown has three goals and an assist in the last four games.

The Rapids, who had two wins and scored 12 goals in their first nine games this season, have scored 11 times, with three wins, in the four games since. 

