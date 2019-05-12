COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids announced Thursday their 2020 home opener will take place Saturday, March 7.

New head coach Robin Fraser and the Rapids will host Orlando City SC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park at 7 p.m.

Colorado will open their 25th season on the road against D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The Rapids will play 17 home games and 17 away games in 2020. The full season schedule will be released at a later date.

Tickets for the Rapids' 2020 home opener against Orlando City SC will be available to purchase in the coming weeks, but fans can gain presale ticket access by signing a priority list form.

The Rapids are 14-3-7 all-time in home openers and are unbeaten in their last six home openers.

