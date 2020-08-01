COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have unveiled their full 2020 regular season schedule.

The Rapids will open their 25th season in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Feb. 29 with a visit to the D.C. United at Audi Field.

New head coach Robin Fraser and the Rapids will host Orlando City SC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, March 7 for their home opener. The Rapids are 14-3-7 all-time in home openers and are unbeaten in their last six home openers.

The Rapids' annual 4th Fest is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 against New York Red Bulls.

The Rapids will play 17 home games and 17 away games in 2020.

Colorado Rapids 2020 Schedule

Sat., Feb 29 at D.C. United 11:00 AM

Sat., March 7 vs. Orlando City SC 7:00 PM

Sat., March 14 at Vancouver Whitecap FC 5:00 PM

Sat., March 21 vs Houston Dynamo 7:00 PM

Sat., April 4 at New England Revolution 5:30 PM

Sat., April 11 at Real Salt Lake 7:00 PM

Wed., April 15 vs. San Jose Earthquakes 7:00 PM

Sat., April 18 at Sporting Kansas City 6:30 PM

Sat., April 25 vs. FC Dallas 7:00 AM

Sat., May 2 at Minnesota United FC 6:00 PM

Wed., May 6 vs. LA Galaxy 7:00 PM

Sat., May 9 at Seattle Sounders FC 8:00 PM

Sat., May 16 at New York City FC 5:00 PM

Sat., May 23 vs. Philadelphia Union 7:00 PM

Sun., May 31 at Montreal Impact 11:00 AM

Sat., June 13 vs. LAFC 7:00 PM

Wed., June 17 at Portland Timbers 8:30 PM

Sat., June 20 vs. Toronto FC 7:00 PM

Sat., June 27 at Houston Dynamo 6:30 PM

Sat., July 4 vs. New York Red Bulls 8:00 PM

Wed., July 8 at LAFC 8:30 PM

Sat., July 11 vs. Portland Timbers 7:00 PM

Sat., July 18 vs. Chicago Fire 7:00 PM

Sat., July 25 at Columbus Crew SC 5:30 PM

Sat., August 1 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 8:00 PM

Sun., August 9 vs. Nashville SC 7:00 PM

Sat., August 15 at FC Dallas 6:30 PM

Sat., August 22 vs. Real Salt Lake 7:00 PM

Sat., August 29 vs. Minnesota United FC 7:00 PM

Sat. September 12 vs. Sporting Kansas City 7:00 PM

Wed., September 16 at Nashville SC 6:00 PM

Sat., September 19 at LA Galaxy 8:30 PM

Sat., September 26 vs. Seattle Sounders FC 7:00 PM

Sun., October 4 at San Jose Earthquakes 2:30 PM

Colorado Rapids tickets are available now at ColoradoRapids.com.

RELATED: Colorado Rapids' 2020 home opener set for March 7

RELATED: Colorado Rapids acquire 2 defenders

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

