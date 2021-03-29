Colorado Rapids' 2021 schedule is here

The Rapids begin their 26th MLS campaign on Saturday, April 17.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have announced their schedule for the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season.

Colorado starts its 26th MLS season on Saturday, April 17, against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Texas.

The Rapids begin play at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, April 24 for what will be the expansion Austin FC's second-ever MLS match.

The Rapids' annual Fourth of July matchup returns on Sunday, July 4 against Seattle Sounders FC. The Rapids will also play three matches against Real Salt Lake in the Rocky Mountain Cup series.

Rapids games will be broadcast live on the Altitude Sports network and programming information will be announced at a later time.

Colorado Rapids 2021 Schedule

Saturday, April 17 - at FC Dallas

Saturday, April 27 - vs. Austin FC

Sunday, May 2 - at Vancouver

Saturday, May 8 - vs. Minnesota

Saturday, May 15 - vs. Houston

Saturday, May 22 - at Los Angeles FC

Saturday, May 29 - vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, June 19 - at FC Cincinnati

Wednesday, June 23 - at Sporting KC

Sunday, July 4 - vs. Seattle

Wednesday, July 7 - vs. Minnesota

Saturday, July 17 - vs. San Jose

Wednesday, July 21 - vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, July 24 - at Real Salt Lake

Saturday, July 31 - at Austin FC

Wednesday, Aug. 4 - at Minnesota

Saturday, Aug. 7 - vs. Sporting KC

Saturday, Aug. 14 - at Houston

Tuesday, Aug. 17 - vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday, Aug. 21 - vs. Real Salt Lake

Saturday, Aug. 28 - at Sporting KC

Saturday, Sept. 4 - at San Jose

Saturday, Sept. 11 - vs. LA Galaxy

Wednesday, Sept. 15 - at Portland

Sunday, Sept. 19 - vs. Vancouver

Saturday, Sept. 25 - vs. Toronto

Wednesday, Sept. 29 - vs. Austin FC

Sunday, Oct. 3 - at Seattle

Saturday, Oct. 16 - at Real Salt Lake

Wednesday, Oct. 20 - vs. Seattle

Saturday, Oct. 23 - vs. Portland

Wednesday, Oct. 27 - at New England

Sunday, Oct. 31 - at Houston

Sunday, Nov. 7 - vs. Los Angeles FC

