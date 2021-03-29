Colorado Rapids' 2021 schedule is here

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have announced their schedule for the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season.
Colorado starts its 26th MLS season on Saturday, April 17, against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Texas.
The Rapids begin play at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, April 24 for what will be the expansion Austin FC's second-ever MLS match.
The Rapids' annual Fourth of July matchup returns on Sunday, July 4 against Seattle Sounders FC. The Rapids will also play three matches against Real Salt Lake in the Rocky Mountain Cup series.
Rapids games will be broadcast live on the Altitude Sports network and programming information will be announced at a later time.
Colorado Rapids 2021 Schedule
- Saturday, April 17 - at FC Dallas
- Saturday, April 27 - vs. Austin FC
- Sunday, May 2 - at Vancouver
- Saturday, May 8 - vs. Minnesota
- Saturday, May 15 - vs. Houston
- Saturday, May 22 - at Los Angeles FC
- Saturday, May 29 - vs. FC Dallas
- Saturday, June 19 - at FC Cincinnati
- Wednesday, June 23 - at Sporting KC
- Sunday, July 4 - vs. Seattle
- Wednesday, July 7 - vs. Minnesota
- Saturday, July 17 - vs. San Jose
- Wednesday, July 21 - vs. FC Dallas
- Saturday, July 24 - at Real Salt Lake
- Saturday, July 31 - at Austin FC
- Wednesday, Aug. 4 - at Minnesota
- Saturday, Aug. 7 - vs. Sporting KC
- Saturday, Aug. 14 - at Houston
- Tuesday, Aug. 17 - vs. LA Galaxy
- Saturday, Aug. 21 - vs. Real Salt Lake
- Saturday, Aug. 28 - at Sporting KC
- Saturday, Sept. 4 - at San Jose
- Saturday, Sept. 11 - vs. LA Galaxy
- Wednesday, Sept. 15 - at Portland
- Sunday, Sept. 19 - vs. Vancouver
- Saturday, Sept. 25 - vs. Toronto
- Wednesday, Sept. 29 - vs. Austin FC
- Sunday, Oct. 3 - at Seattle
- Saturday, Oct. 16 - at Real Salt Lake
- Wednesday, Oct. 20 - vs. Seattle
- Saturday, Oct. 23 - vs. Portland
- Wednesday, Oct. 27 - at New England
- Sunday, Oct. 31 - at Houston
- Sunday, Nov. 7 - vs. Los Angeles FC
