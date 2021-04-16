Rapids aim to build off last season's improvement in 2021

Colorado reached the MLS playoffs for the first time in four years in 2020.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids are looking to build off the improvement they saw in 2020 when they reached the MLS playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

"We're really excited," head coach Robin Fraser said. "We look at how the year ended last year -- a little bit bittersweet. Made it to the playoffs, had a really good run despite of a really crazy year. We fell short of where we wanted to go."

This week, the Rapids announced that Dicks Sporting Good Park will be at 44 percent capacity this season, welcoming back a number of fans to see that improvement.

"I know for the players it's fantastic to be able to play for their home fans," Fraser said. "One of the things that I'm excited about is I think this team has made real strides, and unfortunately the fans weren't there to see it."

In his second full season with the club, Fraser has posted the best 25-game start of any Rapids coach in franchise history.

"I would say we're maybe just out of our infancy," Fraser said when asked where his program is at. "Because when a new coach come in -- new ideas, new tactics -- it takes a while for that to really sink in. They've adapted to what's been asked of them really quite quickly."

So what will it take for Colorado to have success as the 2021 season is set to begin?

"If we continue to improve and players keep moving forward as we expect them to," Fraser said. "It's a talented young group, but the pressure is to be better every day."

The Colorado Rapids kick off their 2021 campaign on the road Saturday night at FC Dallas at 6 p.m.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.