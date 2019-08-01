COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have unveiled their full 2019 regular season schedule.

The 2019 season kicks off on Saturday, March 2, with a match against the Portland Timbers at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

This is the third time in team history that the Rapids have opened their regular season against the Timbers.

On Thursday, July 4, the Rapids will continue their annual Independence Day tradition with a match against the New England Revolution. The Rapids all-time record is 14-5-3 in July 4 contests.

The Rapids will be featured in two nationally-televised matches in 2019. The first will be at Dallas on Saturday, March 23, and at home against Los Angeles F.C. on Saturday, June 28.

Colorado Rapids 2019 Schedule:

Sat, March 2 vs. Portland 4:00 p.m.

Sat, March 9 at Seattle 8:00 p.m.

Sun, March 17 vs. Kansas City 7:00 p.m.

Sat, March 23 at Dallas 1:30 p.m.

Sat, March 30 vs. Houston 7:00 p.m.

Sat, April 6 at Orlando 5:30 p.m.

Wed, April 10 vs. Seattle 7:00 p.m.

Sat, April 13 vs. DC 7:00 p.m.

Sat, April 20 at Chicago 11:00 a.m.

Sat, April 27 at Atlanta 4:00 p.m.

Fri, May 3 vs. Vancouver 7:00 p.m.

Sat, May 11 vs. Real Salt Lake 7:00 p.m.

Sun, May 19 at LA Galaxy 6:00 p.m.

Sat, May 25 vs. Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Wed, May 29 at Philadelphia 5:30 p.m.

Sat, June 1 vs. Cincinnati 7:00 p.m.

Sat, June 22 at Vancouver 8:00 p.m.

Fri, June 28 vs. LAFC 8:00 p.m.

Thu, July 4 vs. New England 7:00 p.m.

Sat, July 13 at Portland 9:00 p.m.

Wed, July 17 vs. Minnesota 7:00 p.m.

Sat, July 20 vs. New York 7:00 p.m.

Sat, July 27 at San Jose 8:00 p.m.

Sat, August 3 vs. Montreal 7:00 p.m.

Sat, August 10 vs. San Jose 7:00 p.m.

Sat, August 14 at Minnesota 6:00 p.m.

Sat, August 17 at Houston 7:00 p.m.

Sat, August 24 at Real Salt Lake 8:00 p.m.

Sat, August 31 at New York Red Bulls 5:00 p.m.

Thu, September 12 vs. LA Galaxy 7:00 p.m.

Sun, September 15 at Toronto 3:00 p.m.

Sat, September 21 at Kansas City 6:30 p.m.

Sun, September 29 vs. Dallas 5:30 p.m.

Sun, October 6 at LAFC 2:00 p.m.

