Colorado Rapids announce return to Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Games will be played without fans in attendance at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids announced Saturday the club will resume playing regular season games at Dick's Sporting Goods Park starting Aug. 22.

The Rocky Mountain rivalry clash between the Rapids and Real Salt Lake will take place Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

The game will kick off six games — three home and three away — against Western Conference foes as the Rapids (2-2-1, 7 points) continue their regular season.

Games will be played without fans in attendance.

The Rapids are working closely with MLS, local health authorities and government officials to examine the feasibility of safely hosting fans at some point during the season, according to a news release.

Upcoming Rapids Schedule & Opponents

Saturday, Aug. 22 — Real Salt Lake; 7 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Aug. 26 — at FC Dallas; 6:30 p.m. MT

Saturday, Aug. 29 — Sporting Kansas City; 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, Sept. 5 — at San Jose Earthquakes; 8:30 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Sept. 9 — Houston Dynamo; 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, Sept. 12 — at Real Salt Lake; 7:30 p.m. MT

All six games will be broadcast on Altitude TV and Altitude Sports Radio.

“We’re excited to get back to action and to have our team playing games at Dick's Sporting Goods Park once again,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “Although we will greatly miss having our fans supporting us from the stands, we fully recognize that any scenario involving their attendance must be carefully thought out and prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved above all else. We will continue to work with MLS, national, and local public health authorities to explore the feasibility of safely hosting fans at some point during the season.”