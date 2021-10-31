Rapids beat Dynamo 1-0 to move into 3-way tie for West lead

Colorado is now tied with Sporting Kansas City and Seattle for the Western Conference lead.

HOUSTON — Dominique Badji scored in the 58th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamos 1-0 on Sunday to tie Sporting Kansas City and Seattle for the Western Conference lead.

Badji accepted a pass just inside the box and turned to left foot it low into the far corner, helping the Rapids improve to 16-7-10.

Will Yarbrough made six saves for his 13th shutout of the season. Houston (6-15-12) has lost four straight to Colorado.

"They have worked extremely hard and had very, very good performances, and gutted out some performances," head coach Robin Fraser said.

"But the character of the team is fantastic, even on a day like this where they don’t play particularly well, they find ways to win and they fight, and again that speaks volumes about their character."

