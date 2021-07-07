Galvan, Shinyashiki score, Rapids beat Minnesota United 2-0

Galvan, a 20-year-old in his second MLS season, blasted a left-footer off the far post to open the scoring just prior to halftime.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Braian Galvan and Andre Shinyashiki scored and the Colorad Rapids beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Galvan, a 20-year-old in his second MLS season, blasted a left-footer off the far post to open the scoring just prior to halftime. It was his first goal of the season, and second of his career.

Shinyashiki scored for the first time since April 24 when he ran onto his own misplayed ball and chipped in a side-netter for Colorado in the 81st minute.

Minnesota had its seven-game unbeaten streak snapped.

William Yarborough had two saves for the Rapids. The 32-year-old from Mexico has five shutouts this season, one more than he had as an MLS rookie in 2020.

