Rapids beat Timbers 2-0, clinch playoff berth

Colorado is heading back to the MLS playoffs after Saturday night's victory.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal and Braian Galván had two assists to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 and clinch a playoff spot.

Badji's header in first-half stoppage time opened the scoring and Rubio scored in the 63rd minute for Colorado (15-6-10).

"I was really proud of the approach that we had tonight," head coach Robin Fraser said. "As we get closer to the playoffs, we’ve talked about the fact that concentration, discipline becomes more and more important as we finish the year and try to win something."

Portland (14-13-4) has lost three straight following a eight-game unbeaten streak that included seven wins.

>>Video above: Rapids look to build off last season's improvement in 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.