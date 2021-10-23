Rapids beat Timbers 2-0, clinch playoff berth

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal and Braian Galván had two assists to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 and clinch a playoff spot.
Badji's header in first-half stoppage time opened the scoring and Rubio scored in the 63rd minute for Colorado (15-6-10).
"I was really proud of the approach that we had tonight," head coach Robin Fraser said. "As we get closer to the playoffs, we’ve talked about the fact that concentration, discipline becomes more and more important as we finish the year and try to win something."
Portland (14-13-4) has lost three straight following a eight-game unbeaten streak that included seven wins.
