Rapids unveil jersey inspired by Colorado 14ers

The 'Class 5' kit features embossed topography lines and bold green color.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado's mountains are the inspiration behind the new secondary jersey of the Rapids.

The Colorado Rapids unveiled their newest uniform Friday.

Dubbed the "Class 5" jersey, the uniform kit's features are inspired by the 14ers that over 300,000 Coloradans attempt to climb each year.

"The journey to the summit is not simply a bucket-list endeavor; it’s a rite of passage for locals and visitors alike," said the Rapids. "To live in Colorado and never gaze upon the world from the mountaintops is to never have lived at all."

The uniform features embossed topography lines of six of Colorado’s 14ers: Mount Evans, Quandary Peak, Mount Bierstadt, Pikes Peak, Grays Peak and Torreys Peak.

The Rapids said the "dash green and bold green colors" are a modern take on the club's original green kits of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"The dash green top is paired with bold green shorts and socks for a look that nods to our history and pushes are club into the future," said the Rapids.

The "C96" on the uniforms reminds everyone in Major League Soccer (MLS) that the team was a founding member of the league, and the club represents the entire state of Colorado.

Learn more about the Colorado Rapids' 'Class 5' secondary kit at ColoradoRapids.com.

