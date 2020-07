The match was contentious, with two second-half red cards taking the Rapids down to nine players.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Graham Zusi scored in stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a wild 3-2 victory Friday night over the shorthanded Colorado Rapids in the MLS is Back tournament.

Jonathan Lewis scored in the 84th minute to pull the Rapids into a 2-2 draw after Alan Pulido put Sporting ahead with a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.

