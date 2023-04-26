Rapids fans will get AI-based weapons detection security screenings

The new screening procedures will allow "for a faster, safer and better security experience at Rapids games."

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have new security technology at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids announced a new partnership Wednesday with AI-based weapons detection security screening company Evolv Technology.

The technology company said its Evolv Express screening will be implemented at the entrances to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

According to Evolv, its sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) allows security to tell the difference between weapons and everyday items, such as cellphones and keys, with "more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed."

The Rapids join the Los Angeles Rams' home SoFi Stadium as Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) properties using Evolv. Half the teams in Major League Soccer are also Evolv partners for the 2023 season.

Evolv said fans will be able to walk into the stadium without always having to wait for security officials to wand everyone or go through bags individually.

“The fans are such an important part of Rapids home games,” said Austin McKenna, executive director of security and safety for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “To be able to improve their experience with Evolv, getting them through the gates in a more efficient manner all while improving security, it’s a way of showing how much we appreciate them and want to take care of them.”

“MLS fans are enthusiastic about their teams, and the Rapids fans are no different,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “Evolv lets them carry that excitement from pregame directly into game time. We are excited to further grow our footprint in the KSE family and work to help keep Rapids fans safer.”

