Colorado Rapids get new jersey sponsor

The Rapids said their new jersey sponsorship will last through 2029.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — UCHealth is the new jersey sponsor of the Colorado Rapids.

The Colorado-based health care system said it will be the Rapids' official jersey sponsor through the 2029 soccer season.

UCHealth's logo will be displayed on the front of all Rapids jerseys and training tops, as well as on Rapids MLS NEXT jerseys and some Rapids youth soccer club jerseys.

The Rapids' previous sponsor was Transamerica.

"The Rapids are committed to being the heartbeat of sport in Colorado so we couldn’t be more excited to partner with a local organization like UCHealth who is not only invested in the well-being of our community, but who has also shown a long-standing support of Colorado sports," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids executive VP & general manager.

"This announcement marks a significant day for our club, as the partnership will provide a foundation for both of our organizations to drive healthy living initiatives with our fans and our community. We look forward to having UCHealth be a part of the Rapids family for many years to come," Smith said.

UCHealth announced it is launching "Ready. Set. CO.," a new, health-focused initiative to help restore Colorado as the healthiest state in the nation.

"For years, Colorado has been recognized as the home to some of the fittest, strongest and healthiest populations in the country. The past few years have taken a toll on all of us, both physically and mentally, and it’s time for Colorado to reclaim its status as the healthiest state in the nation," said Manny Rodriguez, UCHealth’s chief marketing, experience and customer officer. "Ready. Set. CO. is intended to motivate, challenge and inspire all Coloradans to commit to making healthy lifestyle choices."

"UCHealth provides expert medical care and advanced treatment options, but our ultimate goal is to keep our communities healthy and out of the hospital," said Dr. Abigail Lara, UCHealth’s medical director of health equity and associate professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

"Partnering with the Rapids and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to launch this initiative allows us another opportunity to connect with Coloradans to truly impact the health of our state."

