'CO pushed me out': Colorado Rapids trade star Kellyn Acosta

Kellyn Acosta is departing Colorado after four seasons.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have traded their star midfielder Kellyn Acosta.

Acosta was traded to LAFC in exchange for a guaranteed $1.1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to an additional $400,000 in conditional GAM.

The Rapids said that as part of the trade, the club will retain a portion of the fee if Acosta is transferred abroad or within Major League Soccer.

Acosta joined the Rapids via trade midway through the 2018 season and went on to feature 79 times.

"Kellyn has been a valuable contributor on the pitch and a model representative of our club off it since his arrival in 2018," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. "He was a key part of our team’s turnaround and we’re grateful to him for his contributions to the club. We wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career."

"This narrative is sad. CO pushed me out," said Acosta on Twitter. "They had an offer for me on the table from abroad and ongoing interests and opted to trade me."

"Regardless of the matter, I enjoyed my time in CO and was with a great group of players and staff," tweeted Acosta. "We achieved things most wouldn’t believe. Wishing them the best moving forward. I’m excited for my next adventure!"

During Acosta’s four seasons in Colorado, the club made two consecutive postseason appearances for the first time since 2010-2011.

