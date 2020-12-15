Rapids sign defender Lalas Abubakar to new contract

Lalas Abubakar will remain in burgundy at least through the 2024 season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have agreed to a new contract with defender Lalas Abubakar, the club announced Tuesday.

The new contract will run through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025, according to the Rapids.

Abubakar, 25, has started 40 games for Colorado since joining the team during the 2019 season.

“We’re delighted to secure Lalas’ future in burgundy,” said Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Padraig Smith. “Lalas has been an integral part of our defense during his two seasons with the club and we look forward to seeing him anchor our backline for several years to come.”

Abubakar scored one goal for the Rapids in 2020 and posted the second-most blocks in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Abubakar has been voted the club's Defender of the Year both seasons he's been with the Rapids.

