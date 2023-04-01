Rapids, LAFC play to scoreless draw

Colorado is still searching for its first victory of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — John McCarthy finished with four saves for Los Angeles FC and William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Colorado Rapids as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

It was just the second time in nine all-time meetings where the home team wasn't victorious. The only road win in the series was a 3-0 victory by LAFC in 2018.

LAFC (3-0-2) has gone unbeaten through five matches in four of the last five seasons.

Colorado (0-3-3) entered play with three straight home wins in the series. The Rapids have scored just two goals through six matches, their lowest total in club history.

The Rapids outshot LAFC 14-11 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

LAFC returns home to host Austin on Saturday. Colorado travels to play Sporting KC on Saturday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n