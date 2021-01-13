Colorado Rapids acquire Michael Barrios from FC Dallas

Barrios is FC Dallas' second all-time leader in combined goals and assists.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids announced Wednesday they have acquired forward Michael Barrios and the 21st overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft in a trade with FC Dallas.

The Rapids are giving up an international roster spot and the 15th overall pick in the 2021 SuperDraft.

“We’re excited to reinforce our roster with a player of Michael’s quality,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “Michael has consistently been among the top chance creators in this league and offers blistering pace that’s hard to match. We believe he’ll be a strong addition to our group as we build toward next season.”

Barrios, 29, leaves FC Dallas as the club's second all-time leader in combined goals and assists (75).

Barrios helped capture the 2016 MLS Supporters’ Shield and the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, while being named FC Dallas' MVP in 2017.

A native of Colombia, Barrios received a U.S. green card in 2018 and thus does not occupy an international roster spot.

