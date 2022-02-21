Rapids unveil uniform inspired by Colorado's mountains

The Rapids said the new kit is bold and timeless like Colorado's mountains.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado's mountains are the inspiration behind the new jersey of the Rapids.

Dubbed the 2022 Club Kit, the Colorado Rapids unveiled their newest uniform option last week.

The burgundy-colored threads feature abstract mountain peak emboss, the Colorado state flag above the name and number on the back of the jersey, as well as an iconic "C" to represent the Centennial State.

The Rapids will wear the 2022 Club Kit for the first time on field for the home leg of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

"Life in Colorado is intrinsically linked to the mountains," reads a description from the Rapids. "Here, a mile above sea level, our compass does not point northward. Rather, it points towards the Front Range, the soaring peaks that adorn the Colorado skyline. These natural wonders are a reference for all who call Colorado home."

"Just as the mountains are an immutable fixture in our lives, so too is our unwavering love for the badge," continues the Rapids' description. "Burgundy courses through our veins. Though the air may be thin in Colorado, our drive and passion are not. We see the summit and aim for the top.

"With its unmistakable hue, the Colorado Rapids 2022 Club Kit is bold and timeless, like the mountains that inspire us."

Learn more about the Colorado Rapids' new kit at ColoradoRapids.com.

