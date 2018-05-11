COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two Colorado soccer clubs are joining forces.

The Colorado Rapids and Colorado Springs Switchbacks have announced a new affiliation agreement.

“This is an exciting time for soccer in the region and we believe that this affiliation will not only be beneficial from an on-field performance and player development perspective for both clubs, but will also create a platform that fosters the growth of the sport in the state of Colorado,” said Colorado Rapids Executive Vice President and General Manager Pádraig Smith, in a news release.

The Rapids previously announced that their affiliation with USL-member Charlotte Independence would not be renewed.

Steve Trittschuh, head coach of the Switchbacks and the current technical staff, will retain their roles with the club.

Brian Crookham, Colorado Rapids Senior Director of Soccer Development, will serve as General Manager of the Switchbacks.

With the new affiliation, the Switchbacks' roster will consist of full-time players signed to the Switchbacks, four season-long Rapids loan players and additional players on short term loans determined on a weekly basis.

"Professional soccer competition at both the USL Championship level and the Major League Soccer level is ever improving. We need new and efficient strategies to compete, communicate, and inspire. This affiliation lays a strong foundation to accomplish these goals and is ultimately a huge win for Colorado soccer," said Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC President Nick Ragain, in a news release.

