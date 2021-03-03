Denver native signs new contract with Colorado Rapids

The 19-year-old Denver native started with the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club in 2009.

DENVER — The Colorado Rapids announced Wednesday the signing of Oliver Larraz to a two-year Homegrown Player contract with a club option for an additional two years.

Larraz, a Denver native, is the 13th Rapids Academy product to sign an MLS Homegrown contract with Colorado.

“We’re delighted to extend a Homegrown Player contract to a promising young talent like Ollie,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “Ollie has worked hard to progress as player during his time in the academy and he has earned this opportunity with his consistent performances while training with our First Team throughout 2020. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop and contribute to our club.”

> Above video: Rapids' Kellyn Acosta shares what Black History Month means to him.

Larraz, 19, has been involved with the Rapids First Team for several years. He started his playing career with the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club during the 2009-10 season before joining the Colorado Rapids Academy in 2014.

Larraz spent time with the FC Barcelona Residency Academy in Arizona in January and February 2020. In 2019, Larraz played for German club Duisburg U-19s in the U-19 Bundesliga West, making four appearances.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.