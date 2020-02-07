Rapids part ways with forward Nicholson

Sam Nicholson was in his third season with the Colorado Rapids.

DENVER — The Colorado Rapids announced Thursday that the team has parted ways with forward Sam Nicholson, saying both sides agreed to terminate his contract.

Nicholson was in his fifth Major League Soccer season and third with Colorado.

His biggest role was last year during the 2019 season, when he started 19 of the 26 games he played. He recorded two goals and four assists with 17 shots on goal through 1,769 minutes played.

Nicholson started in both of the Rapids' games this year before the 2020 season came to a halt due to the coronavirus, both of which were victories.

The Edinburgh, Scotland native was signed by Colorado on May 1, 2018 from Minnesota United FC in exchange for defender Eric Miller and $50,000 in GAM.

Reason for Thursday's decision was not included in the release. But Rapids VP and General Manager Padraig Smith provided this quote:

"This was a difficult decision for all parties involved, but ultimately the right one for Sam and his family’s well-being.

"Since arriving two years ago, Sam has played a crucial role in driving the club forward toward our goals and we’re grateful to him for his contributions on and off the pitch. He is a wonderful young man and a talented footballer. He will always be a part of the Rapids family and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."