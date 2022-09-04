Colorado Rapids, D.C. United play to scoreless draw

Colorado outshot United 8-7, with three shots on goal to one.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — David Ochoa made three saves for D.C. United and William Yarbrough had one save for the Colorado Rapids in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

The Rapids (8-12-9) outshot United (7-17-5) 8-7, with three shots on goal to one for United.

Both teams next play on Saturday. United visits Real Salt Lake and the Rapids host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

>>Video above: Four members of the 9NEWS crew participate in the Colorado Media Cup

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n