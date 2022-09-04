x
Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids, D.C. United play to scoreless draw

Colorado outshot United 8-7, with three shots on goal to one.

WASHINGTON — David Ochoa made three saves for D.C. United and William Yarbrough had one save for the Colorado Rapids in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

The Rapids (8-12-9) outshot United (7-17-5) 8-7, with three shots on goal to one for United.

Both teams next play on Saturday. United visits Real Salt Lake and the Rapids host the Vancouver Whitecaps.

