Melia has three saves, Sporting KC ties Rapids 0-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Tim Melia made three saves for Sporting Kansas City in a scoreless tie with Colorado.

The tie moved Colorado to 8-4-4, and Sporting Kansas City to 10-4-4.

"It was good. We always expect to keep teams shut out at home, but it's hard not to be a little bit disappointed tonight," defender Keegan Rosenberry said. "We want to continue to be a really good team at home, and to win our games at home, take care of our opponents at home -- we didn't do that tonight."

