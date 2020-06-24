Rapids player tests positive for COVID-19

The identity of the player was not disclosed, no additional players or staff tested positive.

DENVER — The Colorado Rapids announced Wednesday that one of their players has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The identity of the player was not disclosed.

The result came following a round of mandatory testing from Major League Soccer's full-team training protocols, which was confirmed with a secondary test.

No additional players or staff tested positive.

All MLS teams were scheduled to arrive in Orlando Wednesday for the MLS is Back Tournament.

In a press release, the club stated: In response to the positive test, Rapids medical staff are working directly with local infectious disease specialists to treat the player, who is asymptomatic, feeling well and observing isolation protocols.

The positive test result has also immediately set in motion the club’s health and safety protocols designed for the possibility of such an event: all players and team personnel were immediately notified of the positive result and asked to isolate, training has been temporarily suspended while additional testing takes place, and the club has begun extensive contact tracing, among other protocols.