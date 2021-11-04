Colorado Rapids playoff tickets on sale now

The Rapids have already secured a top-three spot in the Western Conference.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The MLS playoffs are back to Commerce City.

The Colorado Rapids have already secured a top-three spot in the Western Conference in the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Rapids conclude the regular season Sunday at 4 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park with a match against LAFC. Tickets for the game are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

While playoff matchups and kickoff times will be finalized this Sunday, playoff tickets are now available.

The Rapids have announced they will launch a "Downtown Playoff Hub" at Number 38 on Friday, Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Number 38 is located at 3560 Chestnut Place in Denver.

The hub will have live DJs, playoff ticket giveaways and Rapids player appearances during the United States men's national team World Cup qualifier match against Mexico.

🎉 𝐑𝐀𝐏𝐈𝐃𝐒 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐘 🎉



Join us at Number Thirty-Eight on November 12 and celebrate our 2021 playoff berth by watching @USMNT take on Mexico in the World Cup Qualifier game! — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) November 3, 2021

