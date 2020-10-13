x
Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids postpone 3 more matches over next 10 days

Major League Soccer has now postponed 7 Colorado Rapids matches.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Smoke drifts over the pitch in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Commerce City, Colo.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Major League Soccer (MLS) has postponed Colorado Rapids matches for the next 10 days.

MLS said that while there have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Rapids staff and players, the postponement of the next three matches was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The postponed matches include Oct. 14 at Seattle Sounders FC, Oct. 18 vs. Real Salt Lake, and Oct. 21 vs. Sporting Kansas City. These are the fifth, sixth and seventh Rapids matches postponed.

"Those individuals who have continued to test negative will have the ability to attend team training but will otherwise remain quarantined," said MLS in a news release.

