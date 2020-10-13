Colorado Rapids postpone 3 more matches over next 10 days

Major League Soccer has now postponed 7 Colorado Rapids matches.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Major League Soccer (MLS) has postponed Colorado Rapids matches for the next 10 days.

MLS said that while there have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Rapids staff and players, the postponement of the next three matches was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The postponed matches include Oct. 14 at Seattle Sounders FC, Oct. 18 vs. Real Salt Lake, and Oct. 21 vs. Sporting Kansas City. These are the fifth, sixth and seventh Rapids matches postponed.

"Those individuals who have continued to test negative will have the ability to attend team training but will otherwise remain quarantined," said MLS in a news release.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.