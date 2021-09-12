Colorado Rapids protect 12 players ahead of Tuesday's expansion draft

The draft will allow league newcomer Charlotte FC to build its inaugural roster.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids will protect 12 players from the Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion draft.

Tuesday's MLS Expansion Draft will allow Charlotte FC, the league's newest member, to build its inaugural roster.

Charlotte FC can draft up to five players from the eligible player list. Each MLS club may protect a total of 12 players from their roster.

Once a player has been claimed from a club’s list of eligible players, Charlotte FC may no longer select players from that club’s list. Clubs that have a player selected will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAC).

Rapids' protected players:

Goalkeepers: William Yarbrough

Defenders: Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson

Midfielder: Kellyn Acosta, Braian Galván, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jack Price

Forwards: Michael Barrios, Jonathan Lewis, Andre Shinyashiki

Rapids' Homegrown Players automatically protected:

Goalkeepers: Abraham Rodriguez

Defenders: Sebastian Anderson, Michael Edwards, Kortne Ford, Auston Trusty

Midfielders: Cole Bassett, Oliver Larraz, Philip Mayaka

Forwards: Matt Hundley, Dantouma “Yaya” Touré, Darren Yapi

Players available for selection:

Goalkeepers: Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls

Defenders: Steven Beitashour, Jeremy Kelly, Drew Moor

Midfielders Nicolás Mezquida, Younes Namli, Collen Warner

Forwards: Dominique Badji, Diego Rubio

Several clubs are exempt from having players selected Tuesday because they had a player selected in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft including San Jose Earthquakes, New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC, LA Galaxy, Orlando City SC.

