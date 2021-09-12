Colorado Rapids protect 12 players ahead of Tuesday's expansion draft

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids will protect 12 players from the Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion draft.
Tuesday's MLS Expansion Draft will allow Charlotte FC, the league's newest member, to build its inaugural roster.
Charlotte FC can draft up to five players from the eligible player list. Each MLS club may protect a total of 12 players from their roster.
Once a player has been claimed from a club’s list of eligible players, Charlotte FC may no longer select players from that club’s list. Clubs that have a player selected will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAC).
Rapids' protected players:
- Goalkeepers: William Yarbrough
- Defenders: Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson
- Midfielder: Kellyn Acosta, Braian Galván, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jack Price
- Forwards: Michael Barrios, Jonathan Lewis, Andre Shinyashiki
Rapids' Homegrown Players automatically protected:
- Goalkeepers: Abraham Rodriguez
- Defenders: Sebastian Anderson, Michael Edwards, Kortne Ford, Auston Trusty
- Midfielders: Cole Bassett, Oliver Larraz, Philip Mayaka
- Forwards: Matt Hundley, Dantouma “Yaya” Touré, Darren Yapi
Players available for selection:
- Goalkeepers: Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls
- Defenders: Steven Beitashour, Jeremy Kelly, Drew Moor
- Midfielders Nicolás Mezquida, Younes Namli, Collen Warner
- Forwards: Dominique Badji, Diego Rubio
Several clubs are exempt from having players selected Tuesday because they had a player selected in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft including San Jose Earthquakes, New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC, LA Galaxy, Orlando City SC.
