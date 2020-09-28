Colorado Rapids receive multiple positive COVID-19 cases

Major League Soccer confirmed the cases following the postponement of the club's match Sunday.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One player and seven more members of the Colorado Rapids staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Soccer confirmed the cases Monday. The announcement comes following the postponement of the club's match against Sporting Kansas City. That match was scheduled to be played Sunday, Sept. 27 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

In the release, the Rapids stated that the team has closed its training complex and has not practiced since the club received the initial tests for the coronavirus on Thursday. Those with confirmed cases have entered self-isolation.

This is the team's third instance with positive COVID-19 cases.

One player, whose identity was not disclosed, tested positive in late June. The team then delayed its departure for the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando in July after two positive cases.

The Rapids are slated to play the Portland Timbers on the road Saturday night. The status of that match will be given later this week.