Rapids shut out FC Cincinnati on road

Colorado picked up its fifth victory in six matches on Saturday night on the road.

CINCINNATI — The Colorado Rapids didn't miss a step after taking some time off.

Colorado picked up its fifth victory in six matches on Saturday night, shutting out FC Cincinnati 2-0 on the road.

"We haven’t seen a crowd like this since the first game of 2020," head coach Robin Fraser said. "To come in and deal with some conditions, heat and humidity, obviously a team that’s hungry, I thought we did a really good job of negating some of their strengths early on and really creating some decent opportunities."

Diego Rubio was first to strike for the Rapids in the 21st minute. Jonathan Lewis scored the second goal in the 72nd minute.

"I know I made the first run and I ended up being offside so I needed to recycle my run," Lewis said. "I knew that once he started driving that it was going to open up the space and for me, those are angles that I’ve always thought I’m pretty good at finishing, whether it’s on my left or right foot."

Colorado improves to 5-2-1 overall (16 points). The Rapids will next play Sporting Kansas City on the road Wednesday night (6:30 p.m. MT).

